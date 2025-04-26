Symbolic Talks: Trump and Zelenskyy Push for Peace at Papal Funeral
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met briefly at Pope Francis' funeral, discussing steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Despite Trump's immediate departure, the talks were termed productive. Zelenskyy emphasized an unconditional ceasefire, while Trump continued pressing for peace talks.
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a brief and symbolic meeting ahead of Pope Francis' funeral, furthering discourse aimed at ending Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The 15-minute discussion at the Vatican was described as 'very productive' by the White House, emphasizing hopes for an unconditional ceasefire. Although Trump left for the U.S. immediately after the funeral, Zelenskyy lauded the meeting as 'potentially historic' on social media.
Trump has persistently urged both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to engage in high-level talks. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's Friday statement highlighted the necessity of pressure on Russia to ensure a reliable, unconditional ceasefire and enduring peace.
