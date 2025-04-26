Left Menu

Dramatic Night Arrest: Auto-Lifter's Standoff with Delhi Police

A 33-year-old auto-lifter, Md Amir, with a criminal history involving 27 cases, was arrested in Delhi following a shootout with police. Amir, who previously assaulted police in 2021, was injured in a gunfire exchange. Authorities recovered a stolen car and seek an accomplice who escaped.

Updated: 26-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:51 IST
Dramatic Night Arrest: Auto-Lifter's Standoff with Delhi Police
In a dramatic overnight encounter, Delhi Police apprehended a 33-year-old auto-lifter following an exchange of gunfire. The individual, identified as Md Amir, a repeat offender hailing from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, has an extensive criminal record comprising 27 cases, primarily related to auto-lifting incidents.

According to DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan, Amir had previously been booked for assaulting police officers in a 2021 incident while attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle. The latest confrontation occurred around 1:30 am on Friday when the police intercepted Amir at a check-post in the Pushp Vihar area. He retaliated by firing at the police but was subdued, sustaining a bullet wound to his leg.

Amir is currently receiving medical treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Authorities recovered a pistol and live cartridges from him, as well as tracing the stolen Hyundai Alcazar car he was driving to its rightful owner. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend a second suspect who managed to escape during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

