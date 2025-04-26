Hamas Open to Long-Term Truce with Israel Amidst Ceasefire Talks in Cairo
Hamas is considering a long-term truce with Israel through ongoing negotiations in Cairo but remains firm on maintaining its arms. The group aims to exchange peace for reconstruction help and release of prisoners. Despite this potential shift, the core demand of disarmament remains a point of contention.
In a significant development, Hamas has indicated the possibility of accepting a prolonged truce with Israel, while maintaining its right to bear arms. The statement came during crucial ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, where Palestinian leaders are in dialogue with mediators.
Hamas, while firm on its military stance, is purportedly exploring a five to seven-year cessation in hostilities. This proposal calls for an end to ongoing conflicts in exchange for easing humanitarian situations in Gaza and releasing prisoners. "We are open to any serious proposals to end the war," expressed Taher Al-Nono, signaling serious consideration for peace.
Despite Hamas' readiness for dialogue, disarming remains non-negotiable, as highlighted by Nono, viewing armed resistance as crucial until the occupation ceases. This stalemate persists amid heavy casualties and significant destruction following Israel's recent military operations initiated by the October 7 attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
