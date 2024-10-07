TECNO Unveils Vibrant POP 9 5G

TECNO is making strides this festive season with the introduction of the vibrant POP 9 5G smartphone, now available for purchase. Tailored for Gen Alpha, college students, and trend followers, the POP 9 5G is a dynamic option bringing 5G technology to a wider audience.

The smartphone is offered in bold colors like Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, and includes two distinctive mobile skins to further its standout appeal. The POP 9 5G offers a refreshing alternative to outdated devices, merging style with technological innovation.

Key highlights include the segment's first 48MP Sony AI camera and comprehensive 5G connectivity featuring NFC. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, users can expect a smooth, lag-free experience for over four years. The device is attractively priced at INR 8,499 for the 8GB* + 64GB edition and INR 8,999 for the 8GB* + 128GB option, as part of a launch promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)