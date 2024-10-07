Left Menu

TECNO Unveils Vibrant POP 9 5G

TECNO has launched the POP 9 5G smartphone, targeting Gen Alpha and trendsetters. Priced at INR 8,499, it boasts a 48MP Sony AI Camera and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset for optimal performance. Available in stylish colors, it also features 5G with NFC for seamless connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:55 IST
The Super Stylish TECNO POP 9 with a 48MP Sony AI Camera--now up for Grab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TECNO is making strides this festive season with the introduction of the vibrant POP 9 5G smartphone, now available for purchase. Tailored for Gen Alpha, college students, and trend followers, the POP 9 5G is a dynamic option bringing 5G technology to a wider audience.

The smartphone is offered in bold colors like Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, and includes two distinctive mobile skins to further its standout appeal. The POP 9 5G offers a refreshing alternative to outdated devices, merging style with technological innovation.

Key highlights include the segment's first 48MP Sony AI camera and comprehensive 5G connectivity featuring NFC. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, users can expect a smooth, lag-free experience for over four years. The device is attractively priced at INR 8,499 for the 8GB* + 64GB edition and INR 8,999 for the 8GB* + 128GB option, as part of a launch promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

