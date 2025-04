Putin-Trump Communication on Hold Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump currently have no plans for phone discussions, even after the visit of Putin's investment envoy to Washington, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

Despite positive developments, Trump's advisors recommend awaiting further negotiations before resuming direct talks. Relations remain strained over unresolved conditions concerning Ukraine.

The Kremlin expressed cautious optimism, although significant diplomatic efforts are necessary to resolve security issues, a complex topic in U.S.-Russia dialogues. Current Russian proposals on Ukraine clash with American solutions, leading to tensions.

