Left Menu

China Fires Back in Escalating Trade War with US

In retaliation to the US imposing 34% tariffs on Chinese exports, China has announced a 34% tariff on American imports. This escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies has led China to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:19 IST
China Fires Back in Escalating Trade War with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant escalation of the ongoing trade war, China has announced the imposition of additional 34% tariffs on all imported American products. This move is a direct retaliation to US President Donald Trump's decision to levy similar tariffs on Chinese exports.

China's counteraction marks another chapter in the escalating trade tensions between the two global economic powerhouses, further straining their relationship. The new tariffs on American goods are set to be enforced starting April 10, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

In response to the US's actions, China has also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation, challenging the legality of these 'reciprocal tariffs' imposed by the US on its trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025