Major Recall: Strides Pharma Pulls Testosterone Gel Over Benzene Contamination

Strides Pharma, Inc is recalling more than 440,000 cartons of Testosterone Gel sold in the United States, citing benzene presence as the culprit, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The pharmaceutical company, based in Chestnut Ridge and operating under India's Strides Pharma Science, is pulling 195,952 cartons of 2.5-gram gel and 244,412 cartons of 5-gram gel off shelves. This recall, outlined in the USFDA's latest Enforcement Report, stems from concerns over unwanted benzene traces in the product.

Initiated on March 5, the recall is designated as Class II by the USFDA, suggesting that while serious health risks are unlikely, users might experience temporary or medically reversible adverse effects or health issues.

