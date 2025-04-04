Iraq Seeks Swift Resolution in Kurdistan Oil Export Talks
Iraq's Oil Ministry is urgently negotiating the resumption of Kurdistan oil exports, amid legal and contractual challenges. The resumption is pivotal for halting illegal sales, with U.S. pressure mounting. APIKUR demands assurances from Baghdad before resuming, emphasizing committed contracts and payment certainty.
Iraq's Oil Ministry has issued an urgent call for negotiations to restart Kurdistan regional oil exports, according to a report by the state news agency.
The ministry highlighted its goodwill gestures in negotiations, aiming for a swift resumption of exports despite unrealistic demands outside legal frameworks. They emphasized implementing the budget law amendment approved on February 2, crucial for resuming exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline.
Highlighting the importance of halting illegal crude sales, Iraq faces U.S. pressure, with reports stating that President Trump's administration urged Iraq to allow flows or risk sanctions. APIKUR, an alliance of eight oil firms in Iraqi Kurdistan, insists on Baghdad providing payment guarantees for past and future exports before export activities can restart.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Oil Ministry
- Kurdistan
- negotiations
- exports
- U.S. pressure
- APIKUR
- contracts
- pipeline
- Baghdad
ALSO READ
India's Services Sector: Charging Towards USD 450 Billion Exports
Surge in India's Millet Exports: A Rising Trend
Italian Wine Exports Under Threat: Tariffs Loom Over U.S. Market
Greenland Standoff: Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure
Customs tariff rationalisation to support manufacturing, promote exports and provide relief to common man: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.