Iraq Seeks Swift Resolution in Kurdistan Oil Export Talks

Iraq's Oil Ministry has issued an urgent call for negotiations to restart Kurdistan regional oil exports, according to a report by the state news agency.

The ministry highlighted its goodwill gestures in negotiations, aiming for a swift resumption of exports despite unrealistic demands outside legal frameworks. They emphasized implementing the budget law amendment approved on February 2, crucial for resuming exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline.

Highlighting the importance of halting illegal crude sales, Iraq faces U.S. pressure, with reports stating that President Trump's administration urged Iraq to allow flows or risk sanctions. APIKUR, an alliance of eight oil firms in Iraqi Kurdistan, insists on Baghdad providing payment guarantees for past and future exports before export activities can restart.

