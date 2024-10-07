Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Family in Katni District

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district resulted in the deaths of three family members, including a minor, when a motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV. The collision, which occurred near Kailwara Kala, claimed the lives of Rajkumar Patel, Puniya Bai, and their grandson Dev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of three family members in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, authorities confirmed. The victims, including a minor, were traveling on a motorcycle when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) struck them at high speed.

The tragic incident unfolded at around 9 am near the locality of Kailwara Kala. According to Kuthla Police Station in-charge Abhishek Choubey, the victims were identified as Rajkumar Patel, aged 50, his wife Puniya Bai, aged 45, and their three-year-old grandson, Dev.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severe impact of the crash. The police have since confiscated the SUV involved in this heart-wrenching accident, Choubey stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

