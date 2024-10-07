Tragedy Strikes Family in Katni District

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of three family members in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, authorities confirmed. The victims, including a minor, were traveling on a motorcycle when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) struck them at high speed.

The tragic incident unfolded at around 9 am near the locality of Kailwara Kala. According to Kuthla Police Station in-charge Abhishek Choubey, the victims were identified as Rajkumar Patel, aged 50, his wife Puniya Bai, aged 45, and their three-year-old grandson, Dev.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severe impact of the crash. The police have since confiscated the SUV involved in this heart-wrenching accident, Choubey stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)