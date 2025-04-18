Soaring Temperatures: Karachi Braces for Intense Heatwave

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Karachi, as southern Sindh province battles soaring temperatures. With Karachi likely to see the mercury climb above 40°C, residents are on high alert.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Khan has highlighted the unusual timing of this heatwave, which typically occurs in June and July. This early onset underscores shifting geo-weather patterns, leading to temperatures 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above the norm.

Karachi's history of deadly heatwaves—where thousands have perished—compounds the urgency of this warning, exacerbated by chronic power outages. Experts urge precautions as the heatwave continues to grip the region.

