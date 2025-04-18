Left Menu

Soaring Temperatures: Karachi Braces for Intense Heatwave

Karachi braces for a severe heatwave as the Pakistan Meteorological Department warns of soaring temperatures in Sindh. Expected to rise above 40°C, this unusual early heatwave hints at shifting weather patterns. Karachians are urged to prepare for conditions similar to historic deadly heatwaves, compounded by power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Karachi, as southern Sindh province battles soaring temperatures. With Karachi likely to see the mercury climb above 40°C, residents are on high alert.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Khan has highlighted the unusual timing of this heatwave, which typically occurs in June and July. This early onset underscores shifting geo-weather patterns, leading to temperatures 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above the norm.

Karachi's history of deadly heatwaves—where thousands have perished—compounds the urgency of this warning, exacerbated by chronic power outages. Experts urge precautions as the heatwave continues to grip the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

