Community Outrage Over Demolition of Unauthorised Jain Temple
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished an alleged unauthorized Jain temple in Vile Parle, sparking outrage among community members. The temple, dating back to the 1960s, faced objections despite previously receiving renovation permission. Members blame a local hotelier and plan a protest march against the BMC's actions.
- Country:
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under fire for demolishing an alleged unauthorized Jain temple in Mumbai's Vile Parle, with community members deeming the move unjustified.
Anil Shah, a temple trustee, stated that the structure, situated within the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, was demolished on April 16 despite its legacy from the 1960s. Records indicate prior BMC-authorized renovations, and there exists a government resolution allowing for the regularization of such buildings, Shah claimed.
He alleged that the demolition, which resulted in damage to religious texts and artifacts, was influenced by a local hotelier's interests. The community plans to protest at the municipality's K-east ward office. Requests for comments from the BMC went unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
