Community Outrage Over Demolition of Unauthorised Jain Temple

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished an alleged unauthorized Jain temple in Vile Parle, sparking outrage among community members. The temple, dating back to the 1960s, faced objections despite previously receiving renovation permission. Members blame a local hotelier and plan a protest march against the BMC's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under fire for demolishing an alleged unauthorized Jain temple in Mumbai's Vile Parle, with community members deeming the move unjustified.

Anil Shah, a temple trustee, stated that the structure, situated within the Neminath Cooperative Housing Society, was demolished on April 16 despite its legacy from the 1960s. Records indicate prior BMC-authorized renovations, and there exists a government resolution allowing for the regularization of such buildings, Shah claimed.

He alleged that the demolition, which resulted in damage to religious texts and artifacts, was influenced by a local hotelier's interests. The community plans to protest at the municipality's K-east ward office. Requests for comments from the BMC went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

Latest News

