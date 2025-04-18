Left Menu

Inferno at Gaurav Industries: Cotton Mill Devastated in Carpet City Blaze

A significant fire ravaged a cotton spinning mill in Carpet City, causing losses worth crores. The blaze, suspected to be due to an electrical short circuit, spread quickly, engulfing the facility. Firefighters took six hours to contain it, but not before extensive damage was done.

A devastating blaze broke out at a cotton spinning mill in the Carpet City area early Friday morning, leading to financial losses that run into crores, according to fire department officials.

Owned by Anil Jaiswal, Gaurav Industries, located near the Carpet Expo Mart, saw its premises engulfed in flames suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit shortly after midnight. Despite efforts by about half a dozen employees to activate the mill's automatic fire extinguishing system, the fire spread rapidly due to the abundant cotton stock and strong winds.

District Fire Officer Omprakash Mathur said that seven fire engines were deployed, managing to get the fire under control only after six hours by 9:00 am. However, the facility suffered extensive damage, with parts of the structure demolished to aid fire-fighting efforts. Preliminary estimates suggest losses in crores.

