Inferno at Gaurav Industries: Cotton Mill Devastated in Carpet City Blaze

A devastating blaze broke out at a cotton spinning mill in the Carpet City area early Friday morning, leading to financial losses that run into crores, according to fire department officials.

Owned by Anil Jaiswal, Gaurav Industries, located near the Carpet Expo Mart, saw its premises engulfed in flames suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit shortly after midnight. Despite efforts by about half a dozen employees to activate the mill's automatic fire extinguishing system, the fire spread rapidly due to the abundant cotton stock and strong winds.

District Fire Officer Omprakash Mathur said that seven fire engines were deployed, managing to get the fire under control only after six hours by 9:00 am. However, the facility suffered extensive damage, with parts of the structure demolished to aid fire-fighting efforts. Preliminary estimates suggest losses in crores.

