Left Menu

Emami's Strategic Leap: Acquisitions and Quick Commerce Expansion

Emami, a major in the FMCG sector, anticipates significant growth through quick commerce and acquisitions in D2C segments such as nutrition and pet care. The company, optimistic about upcoming festive sales, is cash-rich, enhancing its capacity for strategic acquisitions and investment in new categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:21 IST
Emami's Strategic Leap: Acquisitions and Quick Commerce Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emami, a leading FMCG company, has set its sights on a remarkable four to five-fold increase in sales via quick commerce channels over the next two years, according to Vice Chairman & MD Harsha V Agarwal. This growth is anticipated on the back of strategic acquisitions in direct-to-consumer (D2C) segments, including nutrition, pet care, and health food.

The Kolkata-based company is buoyed by a favorable monsoon season and anticipates a robust festive season, even tapping into rural markets. Recently, Emami completed its acquisition of the remaining stake in Helios Lifestyle, the company behind 'The Man Company', and increased investments in Axiom Ayurveda and pet care brand Cannis Lupus.

With 45% of its FY24 top-line stemming from acquired brands, Emami continues to thrive as a cash-rich, zero-debt entity. The company is posed to leverage quick commerce's convenience and flexibility, expecting consumer preference to drive growth, and remains optimistic about rural and premiumisation trends in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024