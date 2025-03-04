Prada Eyes Expansion with Potential Versace and Jimmy Choo Acquisitions

Prada's CEO, Andrea Guerra, revealed on Tuesday that the Italian fashion powerhouse is exploring potential mergers and acquisitions. This comes amid reports suggesting possible deals with luxury brands Versace and Jimmy Choo. Prada has been a standout performer, with a 21% increase in operating profit last year.

Though Guerra didn't provide specifics on these potential collaborations, he emphasized Prada's dual focus on strengthening its brands while considering strategic opportunities that arise. Last month, sources indicated to Reuters that Prada was granted access to Versace's financial data.

Recent reports from Bloomberg and Corriere della Sera suggest Prada may be nearing a deal, with a tentative price of around 1.5 billion euros for Versace. Prada's impressive 17% rise in net revenues in 2024, and robust sales figures, particularly from the Miu Miu brand, underscore its growth trajectory.

