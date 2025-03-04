Left Menu

Prada Eyes Expansion with Potential Versace and Jimmy Choo Acquisitions

Prada's CEO Andrea Guerra expressed interest in potential mergers and acquisitions, hinting at deals with Versace and Jimmy Choo. Prada's 2024 financial performance showed significant growth, with a 21% rise in operating profit and a 17% increase in net revenues, supporting their acquisition potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prada's CEO, Andrea Guerra, revealed on Tuesday that the Italian fashion powerhouse is exploring potential mergers and acquisitions. This comes amid reports suggesting possible deals with luxury brands Versace and Jimmy Choo. Prada has been a standout performer, with a 21% increase in operating profit last year.

Though Guerra didn't provide specifics on these potential collaborations, he emphasized Prada's dual focus on strengthening its brands while considering strategic opportunities that arise. Last month, sources indicated to Reuters that Prada was granted access to Versace's financial data.

Recent reports from Bloomberg and Corriere della Sera suggest Prada may be nearing a deal, with a tentative price of around 1.5 billion euros for Versace. Prada's impressive 17% rise in net revenues in 2024, and robust sales figures, particularly from the Miu Miu brand, underscore its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

