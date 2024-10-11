Left Menu

Changes and Challenges in UK's Financial Landscape

The UK sees significant shifts with Poppy Gustafsson appointed as investment minister. Amid budget deficits, Rachel Reeves considers a capital gains tax hike, while TSB faces a hefty fine for customer mistreatment. Stellantis announces leadership changes, appointing a new finance chief and head for U.S. operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:02 IST
Changes and Challenges in UK's Financial Landscape
Represtative Image

In a significant appointment, Britain has named Poppy Gustafsson, former CEO of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, as its new investment minister. This move comes just ahead of a global investment summit set to take place in London next week.

Meanwhile, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is weighing the option of raising the rate of capital gains tax. The potential increase is aimed at addressing the country's budget shortfall, which will be discussed in her budget announcement on October 30.

In other news, TSB bank has been fined nearly 11 million pounds for inadequate treatment of customers in arrears. Concurrently, Stellantis unveiled important management changes, appointing Doug Ostermann as the new finance chief and Antonio Filosa as head of its U.S. operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024