Integrated Industries Launches Innovative Biscuit Range through Nurture Well Foods

Integrated Industries Ltd, through its subsidiary Nurture Well Foods Private Limited, has launched a new range of biscuits, signifying a major advancement and commitment to quality in the food sector. The company recently split its stock, adjusting the face value and started trading ex-split from October 1st, 2024.

With remarkable financial improvements, Integrated Industries has eliminated its debts. It reported impressive standalone net sales of Rs 22.48 crore in June 2024, a surge of 462% from the previous year's same quarter. The net profit similarly rose by 225%, reinforcing their robust financial performance.

Richlite 'Bourbon' from Nurture Well Foods emphasized the expansion with the new biscuit line aims to enrich customer experiences and strengthen market presence. Nurture Well Foods leverages state-of-the-art production in Neemrana, Rajasthan, to consistently produce high-quality biscuits and cookies under various brand names.

