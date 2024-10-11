Central Railway's Night Blocks to Launch Carnac ROB Girders

Central Railway will execute special night-time traffic and power blocks on October 12-13 and 13-14 to facilitate the launch of girders for the Carnac road overbridge, located between CSMT and Masjid stations.

The railway authority has announced a six-hour block on October 12-13 and a three-hour one on October 13-14, causing disruptions in suburban train services. The Main and Harbour lines will experience shutdowns, affecting late-night travelers.

Long-distance trains will face short terminations and rescheduling at Dadar and Panvel. Although there will be no mega block on Sunday, the inconvenience to passengers traveling at night is expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)