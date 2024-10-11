Left Menu

Central Railway's Night Blocks to Launch Carnac ROB Girders

Central Railway is conducting night-time traffic and power blocks on October 12-14 to launch girders for the Carnac road overbridge. These disruptions will impact train services on the Main and Harbour lines, causing several trains to be short-terminated or rescheduled.

Central Railway will execute special night-time traffic and power blocks on October 12-13 and 13-14 to facilitate the launch of girders for the Carnac road overbridge, located between CSMT and Masjid stations.

The railway authority has announced a six-hour block on October 12-13 and a three-hour one on October 13-14, causing disruptions in suburban train services. The Main and Harbour lines will experience shutdowns, affecting late-night travelers.

Long-distance trains will face short terminations and rescheduling at Dadar and Panvel. Although there will be no mega block on Sunday, the inconvenience to passengers traveling at night is expected.

