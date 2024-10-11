Delhi Metro Chaos: Yellow Line Snag Disrupts Evening Commute
Delhi Metro passengers faced difficulties on Friday evening due to a technical issue on the Yellow Line, impacting services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. Passengers were stranded at Patel Chowk Station, while the Blue Line experienced a brief delay due to a person on the track.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro commuters experienced significant disruption on Friday evening following a technical snag on the Yellow Line.
The issue resulted in many passengers being stranded at Patel Chowk Metro Station, with further delays impacting travel from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate.
Additionally, a person was found on the Blue Line tracks at Tagore Garden, causing a 10-15 minute service interruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Commuters Face Delays After Overhead Wire Snap
Roshanara Road Closure Impacts Commuters: Key Diversions Announced
Italian Rail Chaos: Technical Malfunction Paralyzes Commuters
Koala's Unexpected Train Station Adventure Surprises Sydney Commuters
Delhi Metro Yellow Line Delays Frustrate Commuters