Left Menu

Delhi Metro Chaos: Yellow Line Snag Disrupts Evening Commute

Delhi Metro passengers faced difficulties on Friday evening due to a technical issue on the Yellow Line, impacting services between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. Passengers were stranded at Patel Chowk Station, while the Blue Line experienced a brief delay due to a person on the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST
Delhi Metro Chaos: Yellow Line Snag Disrupts Evening Commute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro commuters experienced significant disruption on Friday evening following a technical snag on the Yellow Line.

The issue resulted in many passengers being stranded at Patel Chowk Metro Station, with further delays impacting travel from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate.

Additionally, a person was found on the Blue Line tracks at Tagore Garden, causing a 10-15 minute service interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024