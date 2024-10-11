Indo-European Alliance: A Pillar of Stability

The Indo-European alliance has emerged as a cornerstone of global stability, according to Remi Maillard, President of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI). He emphasized the convergence of values and strategic interests as a driving force for enhanced cooperation between the two regions.

FEBI plans to expand its advocacy efforts, focusing on critical areas such as investment protection, customs, logistics, public procurement, and intellectual property. The federation has already made strides by releasing papers on taxation and non-tariff barriers to promote greater collaboration.

Speaking at FEBI's official launch, Maillard highlighted the significant impact of European Union companies in India, which generate 1.7 million direct jobs. He urged for stronger ties to capitalize on untapped opportunities and ensure stability in an unpredictable global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)