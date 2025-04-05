Left Menu

Trump Fires NSA Chief Sparking Outcry Amidst Political Unrest

President Donald Trump has abruptly dismissed NSA Director and Cyber Command head, Gen. Tim Haugh. The decision, which has drawn criticism and demands for explanation from Congress, also involved firing Haugh's deputy, Wendy Noble, adding to controversy about political pressure in national security decisions.

  • United States

In a sudden move, President Donald Trump has dismissed the director of the National Security Agency, Gen. Tim Haugh, as well as his civilian deputy, Wendy Noble. The White House has refrained from offering an explanation, inciting fierce backlash from Congress and questions regarding political motivations.

The decision has caught senior military officials off guard, as they received no advance notice about the firing of the top NSA official, known for his 33-year career in intelligence and cyber operations. Lawmakers have since demanded the White House provide clarity, amid rising concerns over national security stability.

Critics argue that the removal could weaken America's cybersecurity stance, as Gen. Haugh was instrumental in both defensive and offensive measures. The White House remains silent as political and security implications loom over this controversial personnel decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

