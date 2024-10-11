Left Menu

Train Collision in Tamil Nadu: Chaos on the Tracks

An express train collided with a stationary train in Kavarapettai, Tamil Nadu, resulting in derailment and injuries. Though a fire was reported, it remains unconfirmed. Rescue operations are underway with senior officials headed to the site to assess and manage the situation further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An express train collided with a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu, causing concern and injuring several passengers, railway officials stated.

The Bagmati Express experienced a 'heavy jerk' after crossing Ponneri station at 20:27 hours, leading to a collision with a goods train on the loopline.

Kavarapettai, located near Chennai in Tiruvallur district, witnessed the derailing of six coaches, although fortunately, no fatalities occurred. A medical relief van and rescue team have been dispatched from Chennai Central as part of the ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath.

While police mentioned a quick outbreak of fire near a coach, railway officials have not corroborated this claim. Rescue teams and ambulances are making their way to the scene, police indicated.

Tiruvallur district collector T Prabhushankar, along with senior state officials and the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Southern Railway, are en route to the accident site to oversee the rescue and repair efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

