Rescue Teams Tackle Tunnel Tragedy: Unyielding Search for Missing Workers

In a determined search operation, teams work tirelessly to locate six individuals missing for over a month in the partly collapsed SLBC project tunnel, a senior official revealed. The operation follows daily targets to ensure timely advancement.

Challenges abound as water seepage and debris complicate the rescue efforts. Despite these impediments, rescue workers retrieved an engine from a tunnel train entangled within the debris, officials stated in a press release.

IAS officer Shivashankar Lotheti, acting as special officer, commended the dedication and speed of rescue teams under adverse conditions. With eight people trapped initially, only two bodies - those of Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar - have been found so far, leaving six still unaccounted for.

