Rescue Teams Tackle Tunnel Tragedy: Unyielding Search for Missing Workers

Efforts are underway to locate six missing persons in the collapsed SLBC project tunnel, supervised by IAS officer Shivashankar Lotheti. The rescue mission faces challenges such as water seepage and debris. Of eight trapped individuals, two bodies have been recovered; six remain missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a determined search operation, teams work tirelessly to locate six individuals missing for over a month in the partly collapsed SLBC project tunnel, a senior official revealed. The operation follows daily targets to ensure timely advancement.

Challenges abound as water seepage and debris complicate the rescue efforts. Despite these impediments, rescue workers retrieved an engine from a tunnel train entangled within the debris, officials stated in a press release.

IAS officer Shivashankar Lotheti, acting as special officer, commended the dedication and speed of rescue teams under adverse conditions. With eight people trapped initially, only two bodies - those of Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar - have been found so far, leaving six still unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

