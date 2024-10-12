High-Speed Mishap: Darbhanga Express Collision Sparks Investigation

The Darbhanga Bagmati Express suffered a collision last night near Kavaraipettai, resulting in injuries to several passengers but no casualties. A high-level inquiry has been ordered by railway authorities to investigate the incident.

After the mishap, passengers were transported to their destination via a special train from Ponneri to Chennai Central before continuing towards Darbhanga. The Southern Railway confirmed that restoration work at the accident site is ongoing.

In the aftermath, Southern Railway has rescheduled certain trains while inquiries continue. Key officials, including the Southern Railway's General Manager, are overseeing the restoration process. Medical assistance and ex-gratia payments have been provided to injured passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)