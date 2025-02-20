Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Jammu and Udhampur

In Jammu and Udhampur districts, separate tragic incidents have claimed the lives of three individuals, including a police officer, while traveling on motorcycles. The incidents were reported by officials on Thursday.

Manpreet Singh, a selection grade constable in his early 30s, was fatally injured when an electric bus collided with his motorcycle in Gadigarh, Jammu, on Thursday. Authorities have arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle.

In another tragic incident late Wednesday night, two youths, identified as Sushant Sharma and Vijay Kumar, lost their lives after their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle near Khoon in the Majalta area of Udhampur. A hunt is on to trace the errant driver. Additionally, two people were injured and hospitalized after their vehicle skidded off the road near Nachlana in Ramban district.

(With inputs from agencies.)