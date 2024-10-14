Oye Bhootni Ke: Reviving Bollywood's Fright and Fun

New Delhi, India - The flourishing genre of horror comedy in Bollywood sees another addition with Mimoh Chakraborty's much-anticipated film, 'Oye Bhootni Ke'. Following successes like 'Stree 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', this film is generating significant buzz across OTT platforms due to its tantalizing trailer and esteemed star cast.

Set to release on December 25, the film promises a thrilling blend of humor and horror, encapsulated in a motion poster that already chills audiences with its spooky depiction of a haunted mansion. Chakraborty, son of celebrated actor Mithun Chakraborty, aims to make a mark by leading this intriguing tale.

Produced by Vision Motion FFilms and directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav, known for 'Cinema Zindabad', 'Oye Bhootni Ke' features a diversified cast including Rohit Suryavanshi, Aditya Kumar, and more. The film's technical team is noteworthy too, with Naren A. Gedia as Director of Photography and music directed by Asif Chandwani.

