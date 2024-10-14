Left Menu

Oye Bhootni Ke: Reviving Bollywood's Fright and Fun

Oye Bhootni Ke, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, is set to join the lineup of Bollywood horror comedies with its release on Christmas. The film, involving a star-studded cast and an eerie mansion backdrop, promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy and horror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:56 IST
Motion poster of 'Oye Bhootni Ke' featuring Mimoh Chakraborty creates a storm, film to release of 25 December 2024. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India - The flourishing genre of horror comedy in Bollywood sees another addition with Mimoh Chakraborty's much-anticipated film, 'Oye Bhootni Ke'. Following successes like 'Stree 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', this film is generating significant buzz across OTT platforms due to its tantalizing trailer and esteemed star cast.

Set to release on December 25, the film promises a thrilling blend of humor and horror, encapsulated in a motion poster that already chills audiences with its spooky depiction of a haunted mansion. Chakraborty, son of celebrated actor Mithun Chakraborty, aims to make a mark by leading this intriguing tale.

Produced by Vision Motion FFilms and directed by Ajay Kailash Yadav, known for 'Cinema Zindabad', 'Oye Bhootni Ke' features a diversified cast including Rohit Suryavanshi, Aditya Kumar, and more. The film's technical team is noteworthy too, with Naren A. Gedia as Director of Photography and music directed by Asif Chandwani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

