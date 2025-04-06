Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump-Musk Policies

Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. and across the U.S. in unprecedented numbers, marking one of the largest single days of protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The protests spanned more than 1,200 locations, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with sweeping government reforms.

Organized by 150 activist groups, the protests saw participation in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Attendees like Terry Klein expressed concern over Trump's policies on issues including immigration, tariffs, and education, viewing them as attacks on American institutions.

Economic worries were highlighted by protesters like Wayne Hoffman, who criticized Trump's tariff policies for their potential to negatively impact farmers and job security. Meanwhile, a lone Trump supporter, Kyle, was seen interacting with protesters at the rally.

Protests were further fueled by cuts to the Social Security Administration and other agencies, part of a controversial government streamlining led by Musk. Economic fears were echoed across protests, as many worried about the dismantling of social services.

Despite Trump's claims of protecting social services, many remain concerned about potential impacts on benefits. These demonstrations indicate a growing resistance to the administration's policies, with participants across the globe voicing their opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)