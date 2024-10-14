Tragic Road Accidents in Odisha: Four Dead, Several Injured

At least four individuals have lost their lives, and two have sustained injuries in a series of road accidents across Odisha, as confirmed by police on Monday.

In one incident, two motorcyclists died after a collision with a bus traveling from Balasore to Bhubaneswar on NH-16. The crash, near Chhatia in Jajpur district, resulted in the bus catching fire. Fortunately, passengers evacuated safely before the fire spread.

Another accident in Bhadrak's Chandbali area involved a speeding SUV crashing into two vehicles and a bicycle, injuring two people. Additionally, a collision between two motorcycles in Sonepur district resulted in the deaths of two friends. Authorities have launched investigations into these accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)