Tragic Road Accidents in Odisha: Four Dead, Several Injured

In Odisha, at least four people died and two were injured across three separate road incidents. One fatal accident involved a bus and motorcycle collision, leading to a fire on NH-16. Another incident in Bhadrak caused injuries when an SUV hit multiple vehicles. Investigations are ongoing.

At least four individuals have lost their lives, and two have sustained injuries in a series of road accidents across Odisha, as confirmed by police on Monday.

In one incident, two motorcyclists died after a collision with a bus traveling from Balasore to Bhubaneswar on NH-16. The crash, near Chhatia in Jajpur district, resulted in the bus catching fire. Fortunately, passengers evacuated safely before the fire spread.

Another accident in Bhadrak's Chandbali area involved a speeding SUV crashing into two vehicles and a bicycle, injuring two people. Additionally, a collision between two motorcycles in Sonepur district resulted in the deaths of two friends. Authorities have launched investigations into these accidents.

