India's Skill Revolution: Meta Joins Forces with MSDE

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship partners with Meta to launch an AI Assistant for the Skill India Mission and establish five Centers of Excellence in Virtual and Mixed Reality. This collaboration aims to enhance learning experiences and accelerate India's socio-economic transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:48 IST
MSDE partners with Meta for AI assistant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has formed a strategic alliance with Meta to launch two groundbreaking initiatives aimed at revolutionizing skills training in India.

This partnership includes the development of an AI Assistant using Meta's open-source Llama model to assist learners on the Skill India Digital Portal, and the establishment of five Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for Virtual and Mixed Reality at major National Skill Training Institutes.

Aimed at creating a collaborative e-governance framework, the AI Assistant will streamline information access and provide seamless support, while the CoEs will offer immersive learning experiences to enhance skill development across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

