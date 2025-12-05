Sports Showdown: Trades, Triumphs, and Transformations

This week's sports news features significant transactions and game highlights. In a strategic move, the Boston Red Sox acquired Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates, signaling a shift in their pitching lineup.

Meanwhile, rookie Omarion Hampton is set to energize the Chargers' backfield as LeBron James' remarkable scoring streak ends following a Lakers win marked by Rui Hachimura's buzzer-beater.

The week also saw Messi and Mueller renewing their rivalry in the MLS Cup final, Mathew Barzal ending the Avalanche's point streak in the NHL, discussions in NASCAR over a new revenue model, and the NFL setting new field standards improving game conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)