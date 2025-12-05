Left Menu

Resentment Turns Deadly: Businessman Beaten to Death in Sakaldiha

A 30-year-old man, Brijesh Yadav, allegedly killed a senior citizen, Umashankar Maurya, in Sakaldiha, India, after being taunted about his unmarried status. The victim, a prominent businessman, was attacked during his morning walk and succumbed to his injuries. Yadav was arrested, and police investigations continue.

Chandauli | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 30-year-old man, Brijesh Yadav, has been arrested for allegedly beating a senior citizen to death in Sakaldiha, India. According to police, the incident occurred early Friday morning.

The victim, Umashankar Maurya, 62, was on his routine morning walk when Yadav, allegedly resentful over taunts about his marital status, attacked him with sticks, resulting in fatal injuries. Before Maurya could be transported to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement promptly arrested Yadav following the incident, and he reportedly confessed to the attack. The case remains under investigation as the police conduct a post-mortem examination of the victim's body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

