Left Menu

Tragic Train Collision: Tree on the Tracks

A New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a tree, resulting in the death of the operator and minor injuries to nearly two dozen passengers. The incident took place near Roebling Station, causing a suspension of River Line service and sending investigators to the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:30 IST
Tragic Train Collision: Tree on the Tracks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A New Jersey Transit commuter train tragically collided with a fallen tree on its tracks Monday, resulting in the death of the train operator and injuring nearly two dozen passengers.

The crash took place just after 6 am, close to the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township. NJ Transit confirmed there were 42 passengers aboard the River Line train at the time, with dramatic news footage capturing a substantial portion of the tree lodged beneath the train's front.

A total of 23 individuals were treated for minor injuries as authorities launched an inquiry into how the tree obstructed the tracks. Service on the River Line was paused between Roebling and Trenton, with adjacent roads, including sections of US Highway 130, also shut down for investigatory purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024