Tragic Train Collision: Tree on the Tracks

A New Jersey Transit commuter train tragically collided with a fallen tree on its tracks Monday, resulting in the death of the train operator and injuring nearly two dozen passengers.

The crash took place just after 6 am, close to the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township. NJ Transit confirmed there were 42 passengers aboard the River Line train at the time, with dramatic news footage capturing a substantial portion of the tree lodged beneath the train's front.

A total of 23 individuals were treated for minor injuries as authorities launched an inquiry into how the tree obstructed the tracks. Service on the River Line was paused between Roebling and Trenton, with adjacent roads, including sections of US Highway 130, also shut down for investigatory purposes.

