Powell's Commitment to Federal Reserve Leadership
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assures his commitment to serve the entirety of his term, which concludes in 2026, despite speculation about his early departure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:38 IST
In a clear statement of intent, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed on Friday that he does not plan to vacate his leadership role at the central bank ahead of schedule.
During a conference attended by journalists, Powell emphasized his dedication to fulfilling his entire term, which is set to conclude in 2026. His remarks aim to quash any lingering doubts or speculations surrounding his future at the helms of the Federal Reserve.
Powell's comments come amid various economic challenges and come as a reassurance of stability at a critical time for monetary policy decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss National Bank Chairman Voiced Concerns Over Inflation Uncertainty
El Salvador Secures $500M IDB Loan to Drive Structural Reforms and Strengthen Economic Stability
Rajya Sabha Chairman Resolves NCP Defection Petitions
Gopal Vittal Takes Helm as GSMA Chairman
Ashok Singh Thakur Elected as Chairman of Heritage Conservation Body