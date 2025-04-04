Left Menu

U.S. Reassesses Humanitarian Role Amid Global Aid Shift

The United States is stepping back from leading global humanitarian aid after significant government cutbacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for wealthy nations like China and India to contribute more. The change follows a detrimental earthquake in Myanmar, during which U.S. aid efforts were delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:38 IST
U.S. Reassesses Humanitarian Role Amid Global Aid Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is reassessing its role as the principal provider of global humanitarian aid, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This decision follows substantial federal government reductions under the Trump administration. Rubio called on other wealthy nations to shoulder more responsibility, specifically naming China and India.

On the heels of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which has left over 3,000 dead, the U.S. has contributed a modest $2 million to relief efforts. Previously leading in disaster response, Washington's current limited aid is partly due to structural changes in USAID and challenges posed by Myanmar's military regime.

Criticism has arisen regarding the perceived slow response, but Rubio pointed to the logistical difficulties and strained relations with Myanmar's junta. Observers note that the scale-down of the U.S. government has hindered quick action in crisis situations, marking a significant shift in international humanitarian strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025