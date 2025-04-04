Empowering Marginalized Voices: NC's Commitment to Social Justice

In a recent meeting with Gujjar Basti Bandipora, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah praised the Jammu and Kashmir government's initiatives aimed at providing free electricity and transport for women.

Abdullah highlighted that these moves are part of a broader effort to support economically and socially disadvantaged groups. He noted the recent budget, presented by Omar Abdullah's administration, provisioning 200 units of free electricity and additional rations for those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

The introduction of free transportation for women is expected to improve their quality of life significantly. Abdullah assured that NC will uphold its manifesto promises, focusing on marginalized communities' welfare, continuing its legacy of advocacy under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

