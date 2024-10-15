Left Menu

Italy's Bold Move: Migrant Reallocation to Albania Sparks Debate

Italy has initiated a controversial plan to transport migrants to Albania, marking the first EU country to redirect asylum-seekers to a non-EU nation. This move, aimed at reducing irregular arrivals, faces potential legal challenges following a ruling by the European Court of Justice regarding safe country classifications.

Updated: 15-10-2024 00:07 IST
Italy has commenced a contentious operation to relocate migrants to Albania, utilizing a naval vessel for transportation. This maneuver, spearheaded by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, positions Italy as the first European Union member to outsource migrant processing to a non-EU nation, stirring debates on its efficacy and ethics.

The initial group, consisting of 16 male migrants primarily from Bangladesh and Egypt, was transported aboard the Libra ship from the vicinity of Lampedusa island. These actions are in line with Italy's policy of redirecting non-vulnerable men from designated 'safe countries' to Albania, a measure aimed at mitigating irregular migration influx.

However, experts raise concerns about the initiative's longevity following a recent European Court of Justice ruling. The court emphasized that non-EU countries cannot be classified as safe unless their entire regions are devoid of danger. This decision may compel Italian authorities to reassess the legality and implementation of their current migration strategy.

