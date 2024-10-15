Left Menu

Russian Diplomats in Norway Reduced Amid Tensions

Russia's embassy in Norway announced a reduction in its consular staff to just two members, following a demand by Norwegian authorities. The cut, which will take effect by October 17, 2024, is expected to lead to decreased consular services at the Russian embassy.

Updated: 15-10-2024 01:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff, following orders from Norwegian authorities. This decision, revealed via a Facebook statement on Monday, is set to shrink the diplomatic team to just two members.

According to the statement, the requirement for downsizing must be completed by October 17, 2024. The embassy confirmed that the reduction in personnel will lead to diminished consular services for Russian nationals in Norway.

This move reflects ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations, affecting the smooth operation of the Russian consulate and its ability to provide consular services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

