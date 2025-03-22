Left Menu

Jharkhand Faces Financial Crunch Amidst Union Government's Grant Reductions

The JMM-led Jharkhand government alleges that the Union government has reduced grants for centrally sponsored schemes, impacting state development. A comprehensive study on grants-in-aid and loans from the Centre is planned to assess the impact. Comparisons with neighboring states like Bihar reveal discrepancies in central financial assistance.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led government has voiced concerns over alleged reductions in central funding for various schemes, asserting this approach has hindered the state's development trajectory.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sudivya Kumar announced an impending comprehensive study that aims to scrutinize the grants-in-aid and loans disbursed by the Union government to Jharkhand. The evaluation seeks to understand the repercussions of these financial decisions on state-sponsored initiatives.

The state's discontent is heightened when compared to neighboring Bihar's substantial central allocation. Findings from the study will be made public to advocate for fair resource distribution.

