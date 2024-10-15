Left Menu

Australia Issues Travel Advisory Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Australia has advised its citizens to avoid travel to Israel and to leave if possible, due to heightened conflict with Hezbollah. The advisory highlights the increased risk of military and terrorist attacks. Some airlines have halted flights following airspace shutdowns amidst growing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 03:05 IST
Amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Australia has warned its citizens against traveling to Israel and encouraged those currently in the country to depart while commercial flight options remain open. The Australian government cited the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories as a cause for concern.

The government's travel advisory emphasizes a heightened threat of military and terrorist attacks against Israel and Israeli interests in the region. As a result of the escalating conflict, some airlines have reduced and suspended flights to Israel, prompted by airspace closures and safety concerns.

In recent developments, Israeli forces intensified their operations against Hezbollah, resulting in an airstrike in northern Lebanon that killed at least 21 people. Meanwhile, millions in Israel have sought shelter as retaliatory attacks struck. Notably, a Hezbollah drone strike claimed the lives of four Israeli soldiers in central Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

