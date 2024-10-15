7-Eleven's Bold Gamble: A Strategic Shake-Up in Face of $47 Billion Bid

Japan's Seven & i Holdings is undertaking a major restructuring by divesting underperforming businesses to concentrate on its core 7-Eleven stores. This strategic shift is aimed to fend off a $47 billion takeover bid from Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The company plans to spin off its supermarket operations and other non-core units, forming York Holdings, and to eventually list this new entity. Analysts highlight the importance of succeeding with a new store format in Japan and improving profitability overseas.

Seven & i's move underscores an urgency to enhance shareholder value amidst competitive pressures and a challenging global market. The firm is also targeting an EBITDA of 100 billion yen for York Holdings in the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)