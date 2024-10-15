China's Rocky Market Ride: Investor Uncertainty and Economic Hopes

Chinese stocks plummeted sharply on Tuesday, as investor enthusiasm from a recent rally began to fade, awaiting clear government economic support strategies for the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.5% at closing, alongside CSI300's 2.7% loss. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.7% and the yuan weakened to a one-month low. Since policy shifts in late September suggested aggressive economic interventions, market volatility has surged, driven by rumors of upcoming financial inflows.

This turbulence is aggravated by vague fiscal commitments from the finance ministry to increase borrowing. The lack of specifics, coupled with disappointing inflation figures, has left many investors uneasy, potentially derailing targets for a 5% growth rate this year. Meanwhile, broad market sectors, particularly banking and consumer sectors, experienced considerable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)