Tragedy Strikes as Man Falls from Train in Maharashtra
A young man, Ayushya Jatin Doshi, tragically died after falling from a train during rush hour in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident, which occurred between Dombivili and Kopar stations, resulted in critical injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 20-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to the Government Railway Police, the incident occurred during peak hours between the Dombivili and Kopar railway stations.
Ayushya Jatin Doshi, a resident of Dombivili, fell off a train bound for CSMT and sustained severe injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death. Senior Inspector Kiran Undre confirmed the details of this unfortunate incident.
