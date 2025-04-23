Kashmir Tourism Affected as Terror Attack Sparks Flight Demand Surge

In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tourists have begun to shorten their trips to the Kashmir Valley, prompting a surge in flight ticket demand from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has urged airlines to boost the number of flights connecting to Srinagar amidst escalating tensions in the region.

IndiGo has responded by announcing an extension of waivers on rescheduling and cancellation fees for flights, effective until April 30, for bookings made on or before April 22. The airline also announced the operation of two special flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar today. IndiGo communicated its commitment via a social media post, "In light of the current situation in Srinagar, we've extended waivers on rescheduling/cancellation. We're also operating two special flights on April 23."

The country is yet to recover from the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several innocent tourists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the bereaved families at the Police Control Room in Srinagar today. This incident marks one of the most significant terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In response to the attack, security forces have undertaken extensive search operations to apprehend the terrorists responsible. The usual hustle and bustle in the tourist hotspot has given way to deserted streets following heightened security protocols. Additionally, organizations have called for a Jammu bandh in protest of the attack. The government has not confirmed the exact number of casualties yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)