European Markets Surge on SAP Earnings and Trump's Fed Stance

European shares experienced a significant boost mid-week due to robust earnings from SAP, Europe's top software maker. President Trump's change in tone concerning Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also alleviated investor concerns. Additionally, Trump's softened perspective on China tariffs added to the positive market sentiment.

Updated: 23-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:54 IST
European Markets Surge on SAP Earnings and Trump's Fed Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets experienced a notable rise on Wednesday, significantly bolstered by strong earnings from SAP, Europe's leading software company. Investors found relief as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his previous threats towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, easing tensions concerning the Fed's independence.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 1.8% as of 0703 GMT, with regional indexes across Germany, France, Spain, and the UK witnessing gains between 1.9% and 2.7%. These developments come as markets previously grappled with the idea of potential threats to the Fed's independence due to Trump's ongoing criticisms of Powell for not cutting interest rates.

SAP shares jumped 9.3% after the company exceeded analysts' expectations on first-quarter adjusted operating profit. The European technology sector saw a 3.3% increase, leading sectoral advances. This positive outlook was further supported by Trump's more conciliatory approach to China tariffs, offering a more favorable environment for negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

