Global Leaders Unite Against Kashmir Terror Attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy have condemned a terrorist attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. They expressed their sorrow on social media. The act has also drawn reactions from diaspora groups, emphasizing global unrest and the need for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has strongly condemned a brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 individuals, including tourists, were killed. Expressing solidarity, Starmer shared his condolences on social media, stressing support for the victims and their families.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy joined Starmer in denouncing the attack, describing it as cowardly and emphasizing the brutality of the act. He conveyed his condolences through social media, showing backing for an international response.

The incident has also sparked outrage among diaspora groups in the UK, demanding justice and accountability for the perpetrators. Despite the tragedy, the UK's travel advisory remains unchanged, advising against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

