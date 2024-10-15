Left Menu

Airlines on High Alert: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Turn Heads at Major Airports

Five flights, including one to the U.S., received bomb threats via social media, prompting security drills at airports. Following similar hoaxes on Mumbai flights, the affected aircraft were diverted, isolated, and cleared post-checks. Authorities are investigating the source, leveraging cyber-security assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:04 IST
Security agencies sprang into action on Tuesday after five flights, including one bound for the United States, were targeted with bomb threats received through a social media platform, according to official sources. This caused a stir at multiple airports as specific counter-terrorist protocols were activated.

These threats emerged a day after similar hoaxes were directed at three international flights from Mumbai, affecting passengers and crew. Flights impacted on Tuesday included those operated by Air India Express, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Air India, and Indigo.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has enlisted Indian cyber-security agencies to trace the origins of these threats. Although all alerts were deemed unfounded hoaxes, they triggered comprehensive security measures to ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

