SpaceX Starship failure prompts diversions, Florida airports ground stops

The failure of a SpaceX Starship test flight on Thursday scattered debris over parts of the Caribbean, prompting numerous flight diversions around Turks and Caicos and ground stops at four Florida airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops for flights departing for Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Palm Beach airports until 8 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Friday). Departures at those airports were being delayed by an average of 45 minutes due to the SpaceX incident, the FAA said.

