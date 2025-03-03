Left Menu

Karnataka's Infrastructure Boom: Airports and Railways Lead the Way

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot highlighted Karnataka's leading role in infrastructure development, with significant investments in airports and railway projects. The state allocates 15.01% of its 2024-25 budget to capital expenditure. Major projects include airport developments in Vijayapura and Raichur, as well as the expansive Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasized Karnataka's leadership in infrastructure during his address to the state Assembly, announcing that 15.01% of the 2024-25 budget is dedicated to capital expenditure.

According to him, Karnataka surpasses progressive states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in infrastructure investment, spotlighting key developments like the ongoing airport projects in Vijayapura and the runway expansion at Mysuru airport.

Additionally, the Governor disclosed significant railway projects, including the 148.17 km Bengaluru Suburban Railway Network, which stands to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Upcoming projects, like the Bengaluru Signature Business Park, further position Karnataka as a beacon of infrastructural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

