Bomb Threat Chaos: Seven Flights Grounded Amid Social Media Scare

In a high-stakes security situation, seven flights—including one destined for the US—received bomb threats on Tuesday via a social media platform, according to official sources. The threats set off a chain of security protocols and counter-terrorism drills across multiple airports.

The alerts followed a similar incident on Monday, where three international flights from Mumbai were targeted. Those threats were subsequently declared a hoax, affecting the plans of numerous travelers and airline staff.

The cyber-security wing has been engaged to track the source of these threats, with the social media accounts responsible for the warnings now suspended. Aviation and security officials continue to assert that safety remains their overriding priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)