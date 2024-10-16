Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In the wake of an intense diplomatic conflict between India and Canada, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng expressed reassurance to the business community about maintaining the robust Canada-India commercial ties. Despite the tensions, cooperation continues to be a priority for Canada, Ng laid out in her statement.

Minister Ng highlighted that the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service remains proactive in aiding Canadian companies operating in India, despite India recalling its high commissioner and expelling six Canadian diplomats. She affirmed Canada's unwavering support for its businesses within the Indian market.

Ng also underscored that while economic interests are critical, they won't supersede Canada's integrity and the rule of law. Meanwhile, she encouraged ongoing dialogue with India, stressing the importance of upholding legal and principled interaction between the two nations.

