Mid-Air Panic: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Indian Flights

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat, which was later declared a hoax, an official reported on Wednesday.

After the flight took-off on Tuesday night, an unidentified individual tweeted about a bomb onboard, affecting nearly 200 passengers and crew, according to an official from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Alerted by Mumbai ATC, the pilots opted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad, the nearest airport. A thorough security check revealed no threat, allowing the flight to resume to Delhi by the next morning.

