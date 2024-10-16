Mid-Air Panic: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Indian Flights
A series of bomb threats have caused disruptions to various Indian flights. Despite emergency landings and security checks, all threats turned out to be hoaxes. Flights were delayed or diverted, such as an IndiGo plane from Mumbai to Delhi and an Air India flight bound for Chicago. Security agencies found nothing suspicious.
A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat, which was later declared a hoax, an official reported on Wednesday.
After the flight took-off on Tuesday night, an unidentified individual tweeted about a bomb onboard, affecting nearly 200 passengers and crew, according to an official from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
Alerted by Mumbai ATC, the pilots opted for an emergency landing at Ahmedabad, the nearest airport. A thorough security check revealed no threat, allowing the flight to resume to Delhi by the next morning.
